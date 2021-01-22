Johnny Lynn Stroud, 71, of Mohawk, passed away Sunday at his home.
Mr. Stroud retired from US Fence.
His favorite pass time was to hunt, gardening and flowers.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Christina and Brian Johnson; two grandchildren: Benjamin and Lucas Johnson; and a special friend: Richard Lawson.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.