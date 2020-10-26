Johnny P. Coleman (Died: Oct. 25, 2020) Oct 26, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnny P. Coleman, 78, of Greeneville died Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Presidential Helicopter Lands At Greeneville Airport Apartment Fire Takes Life Of Greeneville Woman James Ray Thach (Died: Oct. 16, 2020) Dale Gregory (Died: Oct. 16, 2020) Brian David Hale (Died: Oct. 22, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.