Johnny P. Coleman, 78, of West Pines Road, Afton, died Sunday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
In 1965, Mr. Coleman was drafted into the U.S. Navy where he served until 1969, serving in the Vietnam War. He was then a member of the Navy Reserve and the Army Reserve. He was called to active duty during Desert Storm where he served in Iraq.
He was a teacher at West Greene High School for 31 years. He loved his students and was a long-time farmer. He retired from teaching to babysit his grandkids.
Mr. Coleman also enjoyed helping people with their year-end taxes.
Mr. Coleman is survived by his wife of 55 years: Janice C. “Janie” Coleman; two daughters: Annette Coleman and Lisa Kirk; three grandchildren: Justin and Natalie Kirk, Ashley Kirk and Anne Marie Coleman; four great-grandchildren: Kylan, Silas and Elias Hazeltine, and Hadlie Ruth Kirk; one sister and brother-in-law: Kathy and Steve Jones of Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law: Patsy Ruth Coleman, Nellie “Tootie” Coleman and K.T. Cain; brother-in-law: Allen Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Leeman P. and Ireene Horne Coleman; and three brothers: Donald, Carl, and Freddie and his wife, Anne Coleman.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Claude Davis and the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.
Friends and family are asked to meet at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Mountain Home National Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Jason Taylor, Rodney Taylor, David Cain, Calvin “Bubba” Vickers, Shawn Hazeltine, Shaun Henley and Rick Taylor.