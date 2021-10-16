Johnny Ray Martin, 59, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday.
He was a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his children: Chad Ray, Jason, Jonathan, Kayla, Kara, Kassie and Kenley; grandchildren: Maddoxx, Major, Maybon and Shaylan; four brothers: Jeff, David, Billy and Jesse; three sisters: Paula Edwards, Renee Thompson and Patricia Martin; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin: Connie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Christine Martin.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Paul Hensley and the Rev. Ralph Hensley officiating.
