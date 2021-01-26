Johnny William “J.W.” Justice, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He loved his family, NASCAR, tobacco, and spending time with his special friend, Joe Doud.
J.W. was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
He retired from Ball Zinc.
He is survived by children: Janie (Donny) Henderson and Jeff (Sandy) Justice; grandchildren: Chasity (Donnie) Furches, Chase Henderson, Samantha (Shane) Gaddis, Tyler Justice and Courtney (Tim) Justice-Briginshaw; and great-grandchildren: Tristan Shelton, Gracie Furches and Macie Gaddis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Justice.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Friends are welcome to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for the service.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Justice, Chase Henderson, Tristan Shelton, Tim Briginshaw, Donnie Furches and Joe Doud.
