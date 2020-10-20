Johnny Youther, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Signature HealthCARE Center of Greeneville.
Johnny developed many friends at Burger Chef, McDonalds and the YMCA, and wherever he went.
He attended First Baptist Church in Greeneville.
He is survived by two brothers: Jackie Youther and Frankie Youther of Rockwood; one sister: Betty Masaitis of Comtomant, Florida; one niece and two nephews; and special friends: Scott Whittiker and Jim Emory.
Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.