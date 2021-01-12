Jon Coulston, 46, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at his home.
He is survived by his companion of 10 years: Felicia Landers and her children; Jordan Landers, and Katlyn and her spouse, Caleb Bouton; two grandchildren: Sarah Bouton and Adalyn Bouton; a sister and brother-in-law: Jennifer and Todd King; a brother: Logan Starnes; nephews and a niece: Lane Starnes, Luke King and Ava King; his father: Johnny Starnes; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James “Jimmy” Coulston and Patricia Starnes; and his grandparents: Clarence and Frances Pitt and Vernice and Sylvia Coulston.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev Wade McAmis officiating.
Graveside will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in Bethesda Cemetery. Please meet at the Jeffers Afton Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Freddie Pitt, Randy Hill, Chris Graham, Shane Delotto, Mike Lawson and Caleb Bouton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethesda Cemetery Fund, c/o Donna Hansen, 825 Earl Baxter Rd, Chuckey, TN 37641.
