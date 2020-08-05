Jonathan Edwin Parkins, 35, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his son: Blake, who was the light of his world; his girlfriend: Alexis Willet and her daughter, Macy, whom he called his own; his parents: Shane and Carolyn Tallman, and Johnny and Beverly Parkins; two sisters: Cassondra Parkins and Karius Tallman; a niece: Laelynn; his grandparents: Paul and Carol Gunter; and special friends: Joe Franklin, Nancy Dunbar and Tyler Sturm.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bonnie and Ruble Parkins.
The family expressed a special thank you to the caregivers of TN.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug White officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jessie Seaton, Daniel Chandler, Tyler Sturm, Jessie Randolph, Justin Wills, Jim Gunter and Jimmy Ruble.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.