Jonathan Reynolds, 47, of Greeneville, passed away suddenly Friday evening.
He was a 1993 graduate of Greeneville High School.
Mr. Reynolds was employee of Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and was happiest in Neyland Stadium with his daughter, McKenzie.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: McKenzie Reynolds Potter and Zak Potter; his mother: Joyce Reynolds; a brother: Brian Munsey; his cousin and his wife: Benji and Laura Hensley and their children, Jackson and Hayden; an aunt: Joan Broyles; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Reynolds.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. At his request, there will be no service and his body will be cremated.