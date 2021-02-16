JONESBOROUGH — Jordan M. Ellis, 32, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Sunday.
A son of Robin Ellis and David Ellis, Jordan was born Feb. 13, 1989 in Greeneville.
Jordan was the type of man to never meet a stranger. He was caring, compassionate, polite and witty. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother: Robin Ellis; his father and stepmother: David “Mickey” and Julie Ellis; a brother: Burton (Megan) Ellis; stepsisters: Paige and Megan Bible; grandmother: Erma Gamble; and several nieces, aunts and uncles; and a cousin.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the Ellis family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, is in charge of the arrangements.