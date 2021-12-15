José “Joe” Dolores Ledesma, 75, of Mysinger Road, Greeneville, passed away Saturday.
He retired from General Motors.
He attended Flag Branch Church of God and Newport First Church of God.
Survivors include his children: Tonya Lee (Jim) Shelton and Joe Al Ledesma (Diane Wasson); grandchildren: Andrea M. (Justin L.) Pedigo, Kristi L. Ledesma, Michael J. Finnerty and Michelle L. Finnerty; siblings: Lupe Koutsoubos (Larry), Rudy Ledesma (Pat) and Teresa Ledesma; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Penny Lynn Ledesma; his parents: Maximino Ledesma and Maria (Pequeño) Ledesma; brothers: Emilio Ledesma, Roberto Ledesma and Ricardo Ledesma; and a granddaughter: Danielle H. Ledesma.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to Jason at Doughty-Stevens.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 p.m. Thursday at Flag Branch Church of God. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Willis Bowers will officiate.
Interment will follow in Flag Branch Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.