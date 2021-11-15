Jose Vasquez Manzo (Died: Nov. 15, 2021) Nov 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jose Vasquez Manzo, 83, of Chuckey passed away, Monday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now JUDD: Netflix Opens A Window On Greeneville Next Week Authorities Investigating Death Of 20-Year-Old Woman Caitlin J. Crum (Died: Nov. 7, 2021) Caitlin Jada Crum (Died: Nov. 7, 2021) Woman Scammed Out Of More Than $23,000 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.