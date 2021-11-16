Jose Vazquez, 83, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at his home.
Jose was a devoted Catholic.
He was born in Cerano, Guanajuato.
In the late 1950s, he came to the United States with the Bracero program and worked for a few months. He went back to Mexico and moved to Mexico City. In the early 1980s, he migrated to the United States and became a naturalized US citizen. He was a farm worker with several farms, including Scott Farms, George Jaynes Farm and Wayne Brown Farm.
He loved to sing and play guitar at each birthday party, he would make sure to sing an evening birthday party song called, “Las Nochecitas.”
Thanks to him and his virtues, he has built a strong family and helped so many people around him, encouraging them to work hard.
Jose loved gardening and listening to music.
He is survived by his wife; Esther Zavala Vazquez; his children: Mayela (Joseluis Zarate), Artemio (Noemi Rodriguez), Elia (Felipe Diaz) and Javier (Teresa Alvarado), all of Mexico, and Irma (Lucio Aguilera), Esther (Edmundo Martinez), Jose (Leticia Aguilera), Roberto (Adriana Enciso) and Alma (Gustavo Galvan), all of Chuckey; grandchildren: Karina (Emmanuel), Jose Luis (Carmen), Alejandro, Minerva (Ricardo), Diana (Ivan), Esther, Diana Diego, Felipe (Leticia) Metzeri, Jesus Javier (Berenice) Mayte, Ivan (Carla), Claudia (Daniel) Raquel, Doridey (Luis) Josimar, Carlos (Delylah), Jose Rafael, Gloria, Diego, Fernano, Montse, Andrea ( Laureano) Cristina, Roberto Jr., Anthony, Vanessa, Alexis, Sarah and Alan; and great-grandchildren: Emmanuel, Marisol, Valeria, Jonathan, Allison, Regina, Abigail, Gael. Eduardo, Victoria, Matias, Mia, Luna, Dulce, Saul, Sofia, Carlos Jr., Isa and Ari.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Notre Dame Catholic Church.
The Mass will be Thursday at 11 a.m. with Father Jesus Guerrero officiating.
Internment will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Thought and Memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.