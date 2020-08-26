Joseph Anderson Stephens was born Nov. 10, 1929, in Danville Virginia, and was a son of Fletcher Thomas and Stuart Annie Stephens. He lived his life for nearly 91 years, passing away Sunday.
Joe was the youngest of seven children and was the last surviving sibling.
Joe was educated at Oak Hill Baptist Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. Along with receiving an education, he also met Katherine Bowyer whom he married and lived a life together for 66 years. From this union came four children, Mary, Virginia, Barbara and Fletcher. Joe was a proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He came to Greeneville to work for what was then RJR Archer and is now American Greetings. After 40 years, he retired to spend time with his family.
Joe was an active member for 54 years of the Chuckey Ruritan Club. He was a Mason for 60 years, was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on Nov. 16, 1959, and a member of Greeneville Masonic Lodge No.3, F&AM.
Their father loved the University of Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball and when Candace Parker dunked on Uconn OMG!!! Orange was his favorite color. Fishing on the Outer Banks was some of his favorite things, but his love for beekeeping was unsurpassed. Dad was raising bees as a young man and 60 years later he still was maintaining three hives.
Joe Stephens was proud to live in east Tennessee, Greene County was home. He is loved by his family and will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.