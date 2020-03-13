Joseph C. Seaton, 92, of Greeneville, died Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is a son of the late L.A. Seaton and Winnie Miller.
He is a veteran of the Army 82nd Airborne Division.
Survivors include a son: Joseph M. Seaton of Greeneville; granddaughter: Kaitlin A. Seaton (Jerica) Lane; a sister: Martha Seaton; brothers: Samuel and Joan Seaton, and Andrew and Charlotte Seaton; sisters-in-law: Marjorie Miller and Dorothy Miller; a brother-in-law: Homer and Marjorie Davenport; several nieces and nephews; and his special dog: Buddy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Norma Jean Davenport Seaton; and three brothers: Tommy and Libby Seaton, Wayne Miller and Jack Miller.
There will be no formal services and will be interred at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.