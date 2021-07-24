Joseph Edward Norton, 77, passed away Wednesday at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
He is survived by one sister: Margaret Norton; two sisters-in-law: Janice Norton and Sharon Rigsby; two very special nieces: Katherine Norton and Darla Norton; a special friend: Jeremy Kennick; his extended family in North Carolina: Travis and Mikayla Chandler, and Wanda Mae Anderson.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Charity Norton; and three brothers: Clemmitte Rigsby, McKinley Norton and J. D. Norton.
At his request, he will be cremated and there will be no formal services.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.