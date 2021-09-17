Joseph “Garland” Hawkins, 90, of Mosheim passed away, Wednesday at his home.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: John Daniel and Deborah Hawkins; and two grandchildren: Joseph Hawkins and Benjamin Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Hawkins; a son: Joseph Hawkins; and a brother: Kyle Hawkins.
A celebration of life service will be held Oct. 3 at Greeneville Adventist Church on .
