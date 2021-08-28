Joseph Herbert “Herb” Paul Jr., 82, passed away Saturday in Savannah, Georgia.
He was the son of Joseph Herbert Paul Sr. and Lynn Nelle Lovette Paul.
Herb graduated from Greeneville High School in 1957. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps. reserves in the Spring of that year.
He continued his education at the University of Tennessee, the University of California at Los Angeles, and graduated from Tusculum College, where he was on the President’s List and the Dean’s List. This was in 1975.
Herb worked as a survey agent for an oil company after college. He then worked as an aircraft technician at General Dynamics in Ft. Worth, Texas, from 1978-79. Next he worked at the Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, where pulled information from cameras on military drones and loaded the information onto computers.
Herb was an athlete, a musician and a well loved man. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He was a ranked amateur tennis player in the State of Texas.
He is survived by his wife: Brigitte Paul, who was the love of his life; his two sisters: Charlyn Kendall Paul and Kathleen Paul White; two nieces: Kim Taber and Rebecca Hall; brother-in-law: Lee White; two stepdaughters: Michelle Koch and Jessica Alberigo; Jessica’s friend: Marilyn Febus; two step grandaughters: Heather Ellerbe and Brittany Spradlin; two grand-nephews: Brandon Hall and J.P. Hall; and three step great-grandchildren: Avery, Austin and Camryn.
Families First Funeral Home in Savannah, Georgia was in charge of arrangements.
Per Herb’s request his body was cremated. There will be no visitation or formal services.
Since Herb was an animal lover, in lieu of flowers, any family or friends may donate to the ASPCA or the Greeneville\Greene County Humane Society in his name.