Joseph Horn (Died: May 16, 2020) May 18, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joseph Horn, 72, of Milburnton community, passed away Saturday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now For Daniel Lewis, COVID-19 Illness Provided Perspective Model: County At Risk In Second Wave Of Virus Sea Ray To Close In July 2 Shootings Remain Under Investigation Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.