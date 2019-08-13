Joseph Jordan “Jordy” Hankins, 34, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Joseph graduated from Greeneville High School and attended Walters State Community College for two years.
He was employed by Support Solutions until his illness.
He is survived by his parents: Dr. Betty LaFallette Hankins and Dr. Ben A. Hankins; two brothers: Thomas Hankins and Eric Hankins and his wife, Kim; one sister: Sarah Jane Nesbit; and a very special niece: Haedyn A. Fanning.
Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Marcus Aaron Hankins.
“Jordy” was a very kind and caring person who donated his body to Restore Live USA and to East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank.
His body will be cremated and a celebration of life will be announced later.
Friends may call 423-297-3739.