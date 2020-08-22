Josephine Evans Susong Burkey passed away Thursday. She was 93.
She was the youngest of seven children born to Marion McCorkle Susong and Thomas Ann Evans Susong in the Glenwood community.
She received her bachelor’s degree from Tusculum College in 1948 with majors in Spanish and Sociology. In 1975, she received her master degree in elementary education from East Tennessee State University. She taught in Greeneville and Greene County public schools for 30 years.
She was a member of Sigma Delta Pi National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, Delta Kappa Gamma professional society for women educators, National Teachers Society, and the Retired Teachers Association of Greeneville and Greene County.
She was a member of Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church, where she served as elder, clerk of session, and organist and other capacities.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas Lynn Burkey; sisters: Harriet Conner, Katherine Harmon, Ruth Biddle, Dorthea Harmon and Mary Sanders; and a brother: Robert Andrew Susong.
She is survived by sons: Thomas Lynn Burkey Jr. and his wife, Kim, and Martin Andrew Burkey and his wife, Pam; a grandson: Thomas Evan Burkey; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Christine Bohn will officiate.
Burial will follow in Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery.