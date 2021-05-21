Josephine M. Cutshaw, 83, of Marshall Lane, Greeneville, died Thursday morning at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Cutshaw was a founding elder of Temple of God Church which was formed in 1992.
She was also a co-owner of Sno Biz of Greeneville since 1999.
She was a loving mother and is survived by her children and their spouses: Janet Cox, Sandy and Bill Castle, Robert and Wilma Cutshaw, and Carla and Chuck Metcalf, all of Greeneville; her grandchildren and their spouses: Bridget and Jason Bailey, Brandy and Mikki Malone, Pam and Elgin Gentry, Brian and Danielle Holt, Chris and Nay Metcalf, and Kelly Thornton; great-grandchildren: Kaylee and Zak Fincher, Kenzie Holt, Kortnei Bailey, Sydney, Trey and Jenna Gentry, Addison, Natalie and Aubree Holt, Jackson and Lily Thornton, and Christian and Lucas Metcalf; great-great-grandsons: Axel and Kash Fincher; sisters: Gloria Shelton of Rockford, Illinois, Linda Helen and Carroll Dixson, of Greeneville; brothers-in-law: Gary and Helen Cutshaw, and James Farris; a special niece: Wendy Gray; and a special friend: Diane Foshie.
Mrs. Cutshaw was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: the Rev. D.L. Cutshaw Jr.; a son: D.L. “Sonny” Cutshaw; an infant son: Joseph Allen Cutshaw; and a son-in-law: Willie Saulsbury.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Bill Castle and the Rev. Ray Shelton officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Elgin Gentry, Jason Bailey, Chris Metcalf, Brian Holt, Mikki Malone and Trey Gentry.
The family expressed their thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the loving care given during this difficult time, Dr. Daniel Lewis, Sharee Southerland, Kathy Duncan and the other assistants at Amedisys, Valerie Mullins, PA, and her staff, and her very dear friend and beautician, Sherry Garst.