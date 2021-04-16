Josephine Metcalf, 66, of the Horse Creek community, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday.
She was a member of the Embreville Cove Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children: Linda and Tim Reaves, Amy Metcalf and Terry Fillers, William and Tonya Davis, and Jody Davis and Jerry Brandon; her grandchildren: Brandon Tipton, Brooklyn and Jordan Reed, Maryia and Billy Grimm, Taylor and Tarren Melton, Courtney and Travis Fowler, Kaleb Metcalf and Gabrielle Stokley, Dalton Davis and Savannah Reed, Dylan Davis, Jacob Davis, Kaden Metcalf, Hannah Davis, and Johnathan and Keila Greene; two sisters: Thel Metcalf and Georgia Metcalf; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Carol Horner.
She was preceded in death by her husband: John Clifford Davis; two brothers: James Metcalf and Charles Metcalf; and three sisters: Arlene Shelton, Ethel Marie Metcalf and Bula Dean Metcalf.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services will be in charge of the arrangements