Josephine Rohrer Ricker, 93, of Greeneville died early Friday at her home.
She was a member of the Hope Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church and attended as long as her health permitted. She was of the Pentecostal Holiness Faith and commited her life to serving the Lord.
Mrs.Ricker was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law: Sherry and Mike Combs, and Rita Tweed; one son: Tony Ricker; five grandchildren and their spouses: Mark Tweed, Bethany and Terry Reaves, Brad and Nikki Tweed, Tony and Cristy Ricker, and Nicholas Combs; nine great-grandchildren whom she was affectionately known by them as “Mosie”: Courtney Tweed O’Dell, Victoria Tweed, Bryson Tweed, Daniel Tweed, Marissa Tweed, Maelynn Ricker, Ava Jo Ricker, Kenna Combs, and Kameron Combs; two great-great-grandchildren: Hadley Tweed and Jaxton O’Dell; and one sister-in-law: Linda Lane.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years: Ivan H. Ricker; her parents: Fred and Goldie Rohrer; three brothers and sisters-in-law; and three sisters and brothers-in-law.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic there will be no formal services or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Tabor Cemetery Fund, 630 Tabor Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
