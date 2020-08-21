Josephine Susong Burkey (Died: Aug. 20, 2020) Aug 21, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josephine Susong Burkey, of the Glenwood community, died Thursday morning in Huntsville, Alabama.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public Health Emergency Declaration Extended For County Brian Scott Fillers (Died: Aug. 14, 2020) Marsae Y. Hensley (Died: Aug. 17, 2020) Korie Amber Mercer (Died: Aug. 13, 2020) Billy E. 'Cotton' Guthrie (Died: Aug. 17, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.