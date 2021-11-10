MORRISTOWN — Joshua Allen Belt, born Nov. 27, 1973, to loving and caring parents, Hugh Allen and Barbara Belt, and raised in Greene County. He has moved thru this life to be with the Lord Nov. 3.
Survivors include his wife: Karen Belt; his father: Hugh Allen Belt; a daughter: Kayla (Brandon) Fillers and their two daughters; stepchildren: Tasha Basore, Adam Basore, Tiffany Basore and Cody Kyne; sisters: Gaynel “G” (Mitch) Fellers and Addie (Jimmy Shelton) Belt; brothers: James Belt and Jimmy (Mariah) Belt; several nieces and nephews; his five dogs that were his babies and highlight of his day; a very special uncle, Terry Cutshal; and a very dear friend and extended family member: Tim Hannah.
Preceding him in death was his loving mother: Barbara Belt; and very missed pet: “Coco.”
Josh wished to be a donor and to be cremated and the family supported his wish.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Alder Funeral Home.