Joshua Garrett Britt, 36, of Greenville, passed away Saturday at Greenville Community Hospital East.
Joshua was previously a Tusculum Volunteer Firefighter. He also worked with the disabled for numerous years.
He loved spending time with his kids at car shows and being outdoors. He was always happy and full of life.
He is survived by his wife: MaryAnn Britt; three children: Taylor Moore, Ethan Britt and Haley Britt; his parents: Marty and Betty Britt; one brother: Christopher Britt; two sisters: Sharnita Britt and Peyton Collins; his grandmother: Susan Bishop; his grandfather: Ray Cushman; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Dorothy and Boyd Moore; a sister-in-law: Eva Joe and Matt; his grandmother-in-law: Patsy Rice; a sister: Amanda Hopson; aunts and uncles: Genie and Max Guinn, Roger Bishop and Michelle Leslie; numerous cousins; and best friends: Jeremy Davis, Vincent Sexton, Josh Edgell and Burt Bowman.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather: James Wilbur Bishop; his grandmother: Betty Cushman; his great-grandmother: Elizabeth Graybeal; and extended family: Michael Leslie.
Please join the family at the graveside Friday at 2 p.m. in the Bishop Family Cemetery, on Clinch Mountain Road, with the Rev. Russell Cushman and Pastor Gregory Salyer officiating. Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
