CROSS CITY, FL — Joy C. Anderson, 83, of Trinity, Florida, passed away April 23.
She was born Sept. 30, 1936, to the late J.T. and Ruth Coward in Whittier, North Carolina.
Joy lived for a short time in Trinity, after moving there from Greeneville, Tennessee, where she lived for 12 years.
Prior to living on the family farm in Tennessee, Joy owned and operated the Angler’s Resort Marina and RV Park in Suwannee, Florida, with her late husband George Anderson for 15 years. Most of her life she lived in Lakeland, Florida, graduating from Florida Southern College and serving as a school teacher.
Joy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Greeneville in Tennessee.
She is survived by her son: Oscar (Carin) Anderson; her daughters: Robin (Ralph) Johnson and Rita (Eric) Coppin; her brothers: George Coward and Bob Coward; six grandchildren; and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband; George Anderson; and her sister: Carolyn Coward.
A graveside memorial service for the family were held in honor of Mrs. Anderson Friday in Keen Cemetery in Suwannee.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be given in her honor to the Lottie Moon Missionary Fund at the First Baptist Church in Greeneville, Tennessee, or the Salvation Army in Lakeland, Florida.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel.
