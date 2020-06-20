Joy Helen Johnson, a sweet Mother and Nana, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday.
She was preceded in death by her late husband: Ed Johnson; her mother: Dora Guinn; her father: Lonnie Franklin; two brothers: Billy Franklin and Sammy Franklin; her grandparents; and a son from another mother: B.J. Lowe.
She is survived by her sons: Shannon (Tonya) and Josh; a daughter: Jennifer, three precious grandchildren: Emaleigh, Preston and Brooklyn; a brother: Rick(Deb); a special nephew Michael; and many other nieces, nephews and family members.
Per Joy’s request, there will be no services.
The family will have a memorial cookout at 3 p.m. July 18 at Moshiem Park.