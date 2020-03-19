Joy Walker Smith, 90, of Walkertown community, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired after 45 years of service from Magnavox/Five Rivers Electronics & Innovations.
She attended First Church of God.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Debbie and Gary Sams; one stepdaughter: Sherry Rose of Florida; two grandchildren; granddaughter: Wendy and Bryon Moncier; grandson: Erik Edward Sams; two great-grandchildren: Madison Moncier and Walker Moncier; three stepgrandchildren; several nieces and nephews; one sister: Mary Ricker; a sister-in-law: Betty Walker; a brother and sister-in-law: Wayne and Mitzi Smith; sisters-in-law: Judy and Terry Douthat, and Shirley Smith; and a brother-in-law: Jim Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years: Edward “Brownie” Smith; her parents: Clyde and Lillie Walker; a brother: Durward Walker; and a niece: Sherri Hall.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Stephen Aiken officiating.
Interment will be Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the committal service.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews: Erik Sams, Walker Moncier, Bryon Moncier, Durward Walker, Jason Ricker and Randy Walton.
The family expressed a special thanks to nurses and staff on Four East at Greeneville Community Hospital East, and staff of Caris Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.