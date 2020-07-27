Joyce A. (Moore) Weems, 79, of the Lost Mountain community, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was born July 25, 1941, in the Woodlawn community. She was a 1960 graduate of Baileyton High School.
Mrs. Weems was a former employee of Magnavox, Jefferson City and Greene County Court Clerk, and Greene County School System, where she retired.
She was preceded in death by her father: Eula Moore; mother: Verna Moore; a brother: Don Moore; and sisters: Jenny L. Moore, and Nancy Bunch.
She is survived by her husband: Donald Weems; a sister: Sandra Weems; nephews: Jeff (Yvonnda) Weems of Johnson City, Marty (Susan) Weems of Phoenix, Arizona, and Tony Bunch of Greeneville; nieces: Vicky Mottern and Kimberly Bunch, both of Greeneville; great-nephews: Denver Weems of Murfreesboro and Caleb Weems of the Lost Mountain community; a sister-in-law: Norma Thompson; and special family friends: Bronson and Sheila Carter, Helen Weems, Theron Carter, Brennan Carter, Kaci Large, Colton Whitesitt, Nathascha Pyl, and Savannah, Alexandra, and Makenna Weems.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremations Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Eddie Malone and Bronson Carter officiating.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Denver Weems, Marty Weems, Jeff Weems, Russell Frye, Brad Sauceman, Jerome Brandon and Wayne Beran.
Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Weems, Brennan Carter, Theron Carter, JD Lowe, Tony Bunch and Allen (Snooks) Weems.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.