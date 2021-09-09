Joyce Alyeen Hamilton, 77 of Greeneville, died Monday morning at the Laughlin Healthcare Center of Greeneville.
Ms. Hamilton was born July 16, 1944. She was a daughter of the late Carter Harrison Hamilton and Mary Alice Anderson-Hamilton.
She was a retiree of The State of Tennessee employed by Greene Valley Developmental Center for more than 30 years!
She was preceded in death by siblings, Naomi-Story Lyons, George W. Hamilton, Margaret Ruth Manuel and Barbara Mae Hamilton.
She leaves to treasure her memories a brother: Donald “Don” Hamilton; nephews: James W. Story Jr., Tony Lynn Story, Donnie Emory Hamilton Sr. and Thomas Alexander Hamilton; and nieces: Denise (Alfonzo) Walker, Anita Manuel, Cassandra Smith (Eric) Cole and Robin Latham; other great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends; cherished cousins: Linnie Gillespie and Mary Johnson; and friends: Norma Bowers, Jerleen Manuel and Betty Barner.
As a Pruitt Hill United Methodist Church member since her childhood, she served in many church auxiliaries. She was an avid member of the church choir, where she loved to lend her choral support with her deep alto voice to the church ensemble. Her favorite song was, “ Christ Is All”!
Ms. Hamilton was a true sports fan. When she was able, she attended all Greeneville High School sports events to cheer on her nieces and nephews and their friends. She was an avid fan of WGRV and local noon news reports and especially Friday night football and basketball.
Later “Aunt Joyce”, commonly known by many community kids, was an incredible fan of the University of Tennessee Women’s Basketball teams.
In high school, she was chosen as “Miss Basketball-1962” for the George Clem Wolverines Women’s basketball team coached by the legendary, J.J. Jones.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at noon in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel. The Rev. Sandra Johnson, pastor of Pruitt Hill-Tate Chapel United Methodist Church, the Rev. C. C. Mills and the Rev. Van Scott will officiate.
Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the Hamilton Family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.