Joyce Ann Caldwell passed away Friday.
She was born Sept. 12, 1956.
She was an organ donor and it was her wish to donate for cancer research. It was her thought that donating to this cause would help someone else experiencing cancer.
She is survived by one sister: Judy Britton, of Greeneville; one brother: Bobby Peters, of the Pine Grove community; and several nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth Caldwell; her mother and father: Ed and Ona Peters; two sisters: Kathleen Britton and Vicki Myers; and three brothers: Eugene, Lynn and Stanley Peters.
Per her wishes, her body will be cremated and buried with her husband, the love of her life.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church.