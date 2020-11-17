Joyce Ann Davis Greene, 84, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Sunday.
She was born June 25, 1936, Joyce was an exceptional wife, mother and especially devoted Mom-Mom to her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was a treasured sister to her seven siblings and a favorite aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Family was her most cherished possession, behind her love for the Lord. Her family stated: “her years of loving us well is what we shall remember, and we will miss her every day until we see her again.”
Joyce is survived by her devoted oldest son: David W. Greene; five cherished grandchildren: Mathew Greene, Stephanie Greene, Rachel Greene, Jessica Greene and Kelly Greene; six great-grandchildren, who were the delight of her later years: Brayden, Tristen, Leilani, Cade, Cole and Sophie; her beloved sisters: Dottie Dreier Luchsinger and Edna Jeffers; and several spectacular nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Wayne E. Greene; her youngest son: Ray E. Greene; her father: Robert Olen Davis; her mother: Mabel Viola Speich Davis; sisters: Helen, Betty, Peggy, Eula; and a brother, Bob.
According to her wishes, the family will have a private ceremony with interment in Mt. Hebron Cemetery next to her husband and son.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.