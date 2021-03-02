KNOXVILLE — Joyce B. Bromley, 96, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday.
She was an avid reader, loved singing and square dancing.
Mrs. Bromley began the Vision Services as a Knoxville City school teacher and became a private tutor.
She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville.
Mrs. Bromley was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and volunteered on the Board of Directors for Knoxville Teacher’s Federal Credit Union. She was a consultant who worked to further vision service in East Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas Bromley; her parents: Clarence and Edith Barker; and a brother: Clarence Barker Jr.
She is survived by her daughter: Jeannie Bromley Fair; granddaughter: Mae (Jordan) Manis; great-grandchild: Elend Manis; and a cousin: Mary Ann (Sam) Venable.
Family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Weaver Funeral home.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in Shiloh Cemetery in Tusculum.
Donations may be made to the Lions Club.
Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.