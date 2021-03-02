JOYCE B. BROMLEY

KNOXVILLE — Joyce B. Bromley, 96, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday.

She was an avid reader, loved singing and square dancing.

Mrs. Bromley began the Vision Services as a Knoxville City school teacher and became a private tutor.

She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville.

Mrs. Bromley was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and volunteered on the Board of Directors for Knoxville Teacher’s Federal Credit Union. She was a consultant who worked to further vision service in East Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas Bromley; her parents: Clarence and Edith Barker; and a brother: Clarence Barker Jr.

She is survived by her daughter: Jeannie Bromley Fair; granddaughter: Mae (Jordan) Manis; great-grandchild: Elend Manis; and a cousin: Mary Ann (Sam) Venable.

Family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Weaver Funeral home.

Graveside services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in Shiloh Cemetery in Tusculum.

Donations may be made to the Lions Club.

Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

