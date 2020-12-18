Joyce Carter, 75, of Baileyton, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Baileyton.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years: Doug Carter; two daughters and sons-in-law: Leigh Anne and Jeff Light, and Tracy and Brian Brooks; one grand-daughter: Hannah Grace Brooks, the light of her life; one sister and brother-in-law: Karen and Dennis Bird; a brother-in-law: Edwin and Barbara Carter; and special nephews: Austin Bird, and Tyler Bird and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Mildred Ottinger.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Baileyton. The funeral will be follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Tanner Mundy and the Rev. Roger Dykes officiating.
Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery in Baileyton.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Mullendore, Ricky Graham, Matthew Grissinger, Jeff Fillers, Bronson Carter and J.W. Lamb.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Harbin and the deacons of First Baptist Church of Baileyton.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.