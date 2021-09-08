Joyce Hamilton (Died: Sept. 6, 2021) Sep 8, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joyce Hamilton, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Suzanne Margaret Moore (Died: Aug. 25, 2021) Blake 'Andy' Barham Enters 2022 Race For Sheriff Adam Hamilton (Died: Aug. 29, 2021) Dr. Bob Thorpe Retires After 40 Years In Veterinary Practice Linda Jane Shepard (Died: Sept. 3, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.