Joyce Holt Bowers, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home.
Joyce had worked as a housekeeper at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She attended House of the Lord while her health permitted.
Joyce loved reading, sewing with her mother, loved yard sales and enjoyed watching soap operas daily. She loved her family and enjoyed being sassy.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law: Marsha (Ed) Peters, Vickie Bowers Fox and Jennifer (Joey Massey) Jones; grandchildren: Brandon Jones, Maryam Jeddy and Shanna (Robby) Sharp; four great-grandchildren; a brother: Jim (Betty) Holt; sisters: Gayle Holt and Cookie Seaton; a sister-in-law: Connie Holt; a very special aunt: Ruth Morrison; special nieces and nephews: Bo Holt and Michelle Fillers, whom she loved like her own; and several other nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband: James “Hotshot” Bowers; a daughter: Kimberly Dawn Bowers; her parents: Edgar and Mildred Holt; brothers: Edgar Holt Jr. and Mike Holt; a very special son-in-law: Dee Jones; a son-in-law: Adil Jeddy; and a brother-in-law: Bill Seaton.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Sam Smith, the Rev. Lynn Mercer and the Rev. Randall Tipton officiating.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robby and Hank Sharp and Joey Massey.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, her nurses who were wonderful and Hannah Kirk. She made her home with and was cared for by her daughter and grandson, Jennifer Jones and Brandon Jones, and also by her late son-in-law, Dee Jones.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.