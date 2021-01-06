Joyce Hutchins James, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at the age of 84.
She was the widow of Fred James and a daughter of the late Carl and Frances Hutchins.
Joyce was a retired nurse from the Greene County Health Department and following her retirement she worked as a pharmacy tech at the former City Pharmacy.
She was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Beth and Jack Tilson Jr. of Greeneville; one son: Dr. David James of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren: Ben Tilson and Kelsey Tilson, both of Greeneville, Katie James of Laramie, Wyoming, and Michael James of Redlands, California; one great-granddaughter: Reese Tilson; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry and Julianna Hutchins and Douglas and Janice Hutchins, all of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews in north Georgia.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Dr. David Green officiating. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on Joyce’s obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com, also you can access the live stream link on Doughty-Stevens Facebook page.
Burial will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Burkey and Ken Hood.