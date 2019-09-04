Joyce JoAnn Humphreys Hopson, 85, of Afton, passed away Monday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She attended Fairview Church and participated in many activities in the church.
She dearly loved her church family.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years: Dennis Hopson; two children: Lisa and Vestel Tucker, and Stuart and Rachel Hopson; grandchildren: Lance and Heather Reed, Ricky Showman, Travis Tucker, Roan Arrington, and Sean, Trevor and Alena Hopson; great-grandchildren: Travis, Andrew and Dakota Tucker, and Brayson Reed; a brother: Tom Humphreys; four sisters: Rosie Thompson, Deana “Dee” Robertson, Gail Thomas and Judy Perrino; and a special friend: Joyce Harrison.
She was preceded in death by two children: Ed Hopson and Lana Reed; her parents: Orville and Addie (Looney) Humphreys; and one brother: Layton “Buck” Humphreys.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service in Afton. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Duncan and the Rev. Tommy Collins officiating.
Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Durham-Hensley.