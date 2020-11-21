Joyce Lee Swatzell, 87, of Cannon Loop, Chuckey, passed away at her home and entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday while at her home.
She retired after 35 years of service from Magnavox.
Joyce loved and followed her Lord Jesus Christ since her youth and was a faithful member of Church of the Incarnation of Black Mountain, North Carolina, for 35 years.
Joyce was known for her kindness, compassion and care for all.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 67 years: J.W. Swatzell; her son: the Rev. Jim Swatzell and his wife, Becky, of Black Mountain, North Carolina; three grandchildren: Karis Swatzell Tucker and her husband, McKenzie, of Nashville, and Monica Swatzell and Aidan Swatzell of Black Mountain; two sisters: Wanda Holland and her husband, Marlen, of Greeneville, and Gaynell McGee and her husband, Ross, of Telford; one brother: Dale Browning and his wife, Linda, of Johnson City; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents: Clyde and Dora Burleson Browning of Telford; three sisters; and four brothers.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Swatzell officiating.
Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to The Church of Incarnation, 116 Vance Avenue, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.