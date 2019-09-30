Joyce Leota Hardin, 92, of Mosheim, passed away peacefully at her home Friday.
Mrs. Hardin retired from the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency at the age of 88 as the site coordinator of Meals On Wheels at the Mosheim Town Hall.
She attended Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Hardin is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Sammy and Marsha Hardin, of Mosheim, and Phil and Margie Hardin, of Smyrna; granddaughters: Debbie Chandley and Shelly Hardin Faling; a stepgranddaughter: Melanie Glover Noe; stepgrandsons: Chris Glover and Jeff Glover; great-granddaughters: Rachael Chandley, Stephanie Chandley and Megan Evans; great-great-granddaughters: Madilyn Evans, Emeri Evans and Jayleigh Chandley; great-great-grandsons: Carter Reid Chandley and Phillip Alden Evans; stepgreat-great-granddaughters: Emma Glover, Annelise Glover and Molly Glover; stepgreat-great-grandsons: Andrew Glover and Wesley Glover; a sister and brother-in-law: Judy and Marvin Sellers; brothers-in-law: James Morelock and J.W. Bright; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: John S. Hardin; her parents: Rome and Zella Mae Gregg; sisters: Margaret Gregg, Evelyn Matthews, Mary Ruth Morelock and Jessie Lou Bright; and a brother: Thomas “Tot” Gregg.
Visitation was Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Doyle Pruett and the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church.
The family expressed a thanks to her special friends, Annie Grimes, Kathy Holt, Bud Cox and Wade Harrison. The family also extends a special thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville, staff of Advanced Home Health and staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the Hardin family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.