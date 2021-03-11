Joyce Mae Lane, 76, of Indian Hills Circle, Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Joyce was a lifelong babysitter, loved children and was a mother to all. She was a homemaker.
She was a member of Gospel Tabernacle.
Joyce is survived by her daughters: Eva Lane (Daniel) Williams, Trixie Lane, Leoma Lane Gregg and her fiancé, Donald Hensley, and Delta Lane and her fiancé, Eric Lewis; grandchildren: CaLynn Brady, Aundrea Davis, Kevin Bowman, Elizabeth Inscore, Torrey Inscore, Cheyenne Smith, Francisco Parvin, John Lane, Juliun Lane-Price, Sarah Lane and Haley Gregg; great-grandchildren: Aiden Ray Davis, Raeleigh Brady, Destiny Davis, Melanie Jardinez, Bella Arrington, Lucas Hensley, Nicholas Hensley and Lily Mae Hensley; brothers: William (Barbara) Smelcer and David Smelcer; sisters: Patsy Cruey, Mary Seaton, Pearl ( Russell) Clark, and Janie (Kenneth) Murr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Dennis Ray “Rocky” Lane; her parents: Johnny and Lucy Smelcer; a brother: Jimmy Smelcer; a sister: Linnie Burns; brothers-in-law: James Edward Cruey and Dale Seaton; a sister-in-law: Pat Smelcer; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Perry Foshie and Juliun Lane-Price officiating.
Interment will follow at New Bethel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Williams, Tony Clark, Torrey Inscore, Francisco Parvin, CaLynn Brady, John Lane, Juliun Lane-Price and Aiden Davis.