ROGERSVILLE — Joyce McBride Collins-Trent, 81, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday at The Village at Allendale, Kingsport.
She was a member of Carpenter’s Chapel.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husbands: Leon D. Collins and James H. Trent Sr.; her parents: John W. and Mary Katherine McBride; a sister: Bernice McBride; an infant brother; and a brother: John D. McBride.
She is survived by her daughter: Rebecca Cochran and her husband, David, of Greeneville; grandsons: Zachary Cochran and Blake Cochran;a brother: Robert “Bobby” N. McBride and his wife, Margaret, of Morristown; a sister-in-law: Wilma McBride of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a thank you to Joyce’s friends and the staff at The Village at Allendale.
Visitation hours will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 8:00 P.M., Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Roger Dykes officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Courtney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
Condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.