Joyce S. Cox, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She attended Trinity United Methodist Church.
Joyce was an accomplished real estate agent and builder in Atlanta, Georgia.
She loved antiques and auctions, flowers and gardening, and animals, including her own Izzy, Willow and Belle.
She was most proud of her children, grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her two daughters: Tammy Albright and Brandi Cox; three grandchildren: Lauren Albright, Will Albright and Noah Underwood; two sisters and two brothers: Glenda Hatley, Junior Simpson, J.R. Simpson and Karen Moore; and lots of special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Basil and Kate Simpson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ballad Health Foundation Cancer Assistance Fund at Balladhealth.org; or the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37745.
A celebration of life will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.