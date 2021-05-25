Joyce S. Thomas, 84, of Greeneville, passed away on Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
She is survived in death by her husband of 66 years: Kenny L. Thomas; children and their spouses: Deborah Thomas-Langton, David and Linda Thomas, Jeffrey Thomas, Curtis and Pamela Thomas, and Larry Thomas; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; special friends; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Bonnie Singletown; and several sisters and brothers.
There will be a private graveside service.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements