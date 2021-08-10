Joyce Williams Shipley, 75, of Greeneville passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a daughter of the late Jay and Malsena Williams.
She was a 1963 graduate of Greeneville High School.
She worked at Pic-n-Pay for 37 years, Shoe City for 15 years, and co-owned Shipley’s Greenhouse with her late husband, Johnny Shipley
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law: Jonna and Rob Rhea of Greeneville, and Jada and Matt Ball of Searcy, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law: John and Staci Shipley of Greeneville; she especially loved her six grandchildren: Parker Shipley, Conner Shipley, Riley Rhea, Maddox Ball, Mason Ball and Myles Ball; her fiancé: Chris Bullington; three sisters-in-law: Faye Shepherd, Joyce Ann Shipley and Becky Williams; special nieces and nephews: Lisa Shepherd Crum, Tonya Williams Dennis, Kevin Shipley, Paul Shipley and Shawn Williams; and special friends: Peggy Dean, and the Bullington Family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years: Johnny Rae Shipley; one son: Jason John Shipley; a brother: Ronnie Williams; and her mother-in-law: Mary ‘Granny’ Shipley.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Jamie Lively officiating.
Interment will follow in Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Pallbearers will include Parker Shipley, Conner Shipley, Rob Rhea, Matt Ball, Paul Shipley, Kevin Shipley, Shawn Williams and Bryson Dennis.
The family expresses a special thank you to Dr. Lawson and the nurses and staff in ICU 2800 at Johnson City Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County or the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society.
