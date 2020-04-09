Juanita Wills, 88, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Laughlin Hospital.
Juanita retired after 30 years from Magnavox.
She was a graduate of Greeneville High School Class of 1949 and studied organ under C. Rosenblatt and Ruth Thomas of Tusculum College.
She was an active member of the Doughtys Chapel Alumni Association and served as secretary.
Juanita was known for her gifted talent for playing the piano and organ for more than 60-years. Her profound love for the Hammond organ and her simple, anointed style of playing blessed the hearts of many parishioners and friends.
She was a charter member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Greeneville at the age of 14. Her greatest delight was doing church ministry. Over the years she not only served as organist and pianist but also Sunday school teacher and Ladies Auxiliary secretary and treasurer. She was faithful to attend Liberty Worship Center First Pentecostal Holiness Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by five nieces and their spouses and one nephew and his spouse: Ruby James, Carolyn and John Morehead, Betty and Ed Davis, Jerry and Faye Wills, Robbie and Carl Bailey, and Kathy and Ronnie Hoard, all of Greeneville; along with several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents: S. D. and Martha Haire Wills; six brothers: Perry, Robert, Paul, the Rev. Albert and Doyle Wills and an infant brother, Alfred; and three sisters: Hattie and Gladys Wills and Margaret Barber.
The family expressed a special thanks and appreciation to her caregivers: Christine Cutshall, Shirley Devotie and Holly Carter and to her physician, Dr. W. Joseph Scott and his staff and the nurses on four East of Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She exemplified a true Christian life for Jesus and will be fondly remembered and missed by family and friends and those that knew her.
Due to current restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A private graveside service will be conducted for the family by Dr. Jim Fields.
Friends and family may send condolences to www.kiserrrosehillfuneralhome.com or calling Kiser-Rose Hill office at 423-638-3122 and the staff will sign the register book for you.