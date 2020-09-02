MORRISTOWN — In loving memory of Juanita “Wimp” Solomon Gilbreath, 88, of Morristown, went to be with the Lord Tuesday.
She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Mohawk.
Preceding her in death were her parents: Ted and Maggie Sue Solomon; and a brother: Smoke Solomon.
She is survived by her brothers: Bill Solomon and his friend, Jeanette, of Maryville, and Tom and Jana Solomon of Mohawk; nephews: Larry (Debbie) Solomon of Knoxville, Commander Nathan (Tonya) Solomon of Washington DC; nieces: Deedra (John) Solomon-Zieba of Morristown, Wendy (Chad) Cooper of Orlando, Florida, Holly (Brian) Click of Greeneville and Jenny (Teddy) Harmon of Mohawk; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will gather Thursday at 9:45 a.m. at Fairview Church Cemetery for a 10 a.m. graveside service.
Arrangements provided by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown.