Judine Gosnell age 85 of the Greeneville South Greene Community went to her Heavenly home on Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center after being there 29 years in the Food Service Department. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a strong believer in God. She loved her family and all children she took care of many. She was like a mother to everyone she met. She was a loving sister, aunt, daughter, mother, wife, grandmother and a great grandmother.
She was the daughter of the late Mamie (McAfee) Harmon and Everette Harmon. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Blane Gosnell; one son, Jerry Gosnell; one step-son Gary Gosnell; one brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Delcie Harmon and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Jerry Wills, Rezetta and Turk Casteel, Julia Harmon; a niece, Tiffany Casteel and nephews, Ray Owens and Lyle Busler.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Harold Hickman; one son, James Gosnell; a granddaughter, Crystal Turner, a grandson, Shane (Renee) Hickman; great grandchildren, Austin, Chloe, Addison, Cailyn Hickman, Nathan Ledford and Bane Bullard; step grandchildren, Gary Gosnell, Jr., Tiffney and Thomas Owens and Crystal Dawn and David Walker; two step-grandchildren, Amber and Lilly Owens, four brothers, Ivan (Jane) Harmon, Joe Bob (Gayla) Harmon, Arthur (Michelle) Harmon and one sister, Martha Doty and many very special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Casteel officiating and the Eulogy given by Eddie Owens.
Pallbearers are Michael and Shaun Lister, Jalen, Preston and, Garrin Shuffler and Jameson Bible.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
